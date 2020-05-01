Press Play: Netflix Drops ‘Trials By Media’ Trailer, Issa Rae & More Star In 2020 Version Of Budweiser’s “Whassup” Commercial

In a new original docuseries, Netflix is showcasing just how influential the media can be in the courtroom. Trials By Media is executive produced by Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney and Grant Heslov, legal journalist Jeffrey Toobin, Court TV founder Steven Brill, and Supper Club. In a statement, Clooney and Heslov said of the upcoming series:

“Jeffrey Toobin and Steve Brill are two of the smartest legal journalists in the game, and as chroniclers and analysts, their knowledge of the US trial system is unparalleled. In the beginning stages of this project, we discussed that trials in the US play out like theater, and we were all interested in exploring the media’s profound influence over that process. The goal was to create a series that was not only entertaining, but also shed some insight into the whole messy business of our trial system. Along with our partners at Supper Club and six terrific directors, we tell the stories of six diverse and wild cases whose issues and themes resonate even more strongly today.”

Check out the trailer up top. Trials By Media premieres on Netflix May 11.

Elsewhere, the good folks over at Budweiser have been putting their power to great use in a campaign that reminds America to check in with one another during these unprecedented times.

The commercial above is a play on Budweiser’s iconic ’90s “whassup” ad and it stars Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs. Checking in with each other virtually, they have some fun yelling “whasssuppp” in to the camera before getting a bit more intimate.

“My wife and I wanted to partner with Budweiser because we believe the message is crucial,” Dwyane said in a statement. “We both remembered the original ‘whassup’ ads and love the idea of bringing them back as a genuine PSA to connect with each other. We encourage everyone to take a moment out from their day to check-in with their friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Budweiser is also making a donation to The Salvation Army for essential support of those in need due to the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, they’re hosting daily “whassup” check-ins with celebs, so be sure to tune into IG Live (@BudweiserUSA) everyday at 6pm EST.

