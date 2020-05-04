Press Play: Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Gets Trailer Treatment, YouTube Pranksters Trick Carole Baskin Into Giving Interview

Following her bestselling memoir Becoming, Michelle Obama has teamed up with Netflix to release a documentary of the same name. And, for your viewing pleasure, there is now a trailer. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service:

“Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

Ttune into Netflix this Wednesday, May 6, to watch. We can already see it’s going to be truly inspiring.

Joe Exotic‘s archnemesis Carole Baskin has become one of the most famous women in the country after Netflix aired Tiger King. Those who watched the docuseries are mostly intrigued by Carole’s missing husband’s whereabouts — to the extent that a Tiger King sequel about Don Lewis is on its way. Did Carole feed him to her tigers? She says she did not, but the upcoming ID series (The Strange World of Joe Exotic) will reportedly reveal the investigation we did not see, while unearthing secrets only Joe Knows and never-before-seen footage.

That said, everyone wants an interview with Carole, but she hasn’t granted any — at least not until now. Two YouTube pranksters, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, tricked Carole into giving her first interview since Tiger King. Apparently, she thought she was participating in a virtual sit-down with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Tune in above.