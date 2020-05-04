IDidMyPart: Beyoncé Teams Up With Mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, To Provide Coronavirus Testing For Houston

The Knowles family has been doing everything in its power to help during these troubling times.

Not only did Beyoncé give $6 million to mental health relief during the pandemic, she teamed up with Houston rapper Meg Thee Stallion for a “Savage” remix, announcing the proceeds would benefit COVID-19 relief in Houston. Now, Bey and her mom Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson are joining forces to support COVID-19 mobile testing relief in their hometown, while asking that their peers do the same. A statement on Beyonce.com reads:

“Philanthropist, entrepreneur and fashion designer, Tina Knowles Lawson has created the initiative #IDIDMYPART to encourage residents in her beloved home city of Houston, Texas to get tested in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing that African American communities have an escalated rate of infections and fatalities, Ms. Knowles Lawson is pleading to Houston residents to know their status in an urgent appeal to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

“The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health,” Ms. Tina says in the press release, adding “We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19. It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don’t get tested then you don’t know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status.”

ALSO: Walgreens Will Offer Coronavirus Testing In Seven Different States

According to the site, this weekend’s BeyGood effort will provide Houston with 1,000 test kits, face masks, gloves, essential vitamins, as well as household supplies.

“The test is free and administered under safe conditions as participants will never have to exit their vehicles,” Beyonce.com adds. Check out the official announcement, complete with dates and locations, here. Also worth noting, Tyler Perry has accepted Ms. Tina’s #IDIDMYPART challenge and will therefore set up his own campaign in Atlanta. We love to see it!

