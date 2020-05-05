Playlist Poppin’: Kehlani Reveals ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ Album Track List

Whether it’s music, movies, or events, coronavirus has been spoiling release dates across the industry. One of our faves, Kehlani, was presumably scheduled to drop her forthcoming album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t last month, but thanks to the pandemic, fans have had to wait a little bit. On her birthday, she shared her May 8 release date, as well as the artwork, which features a bob-sporting Kehlani peaking over a wall in short shorts while holding a garden hose. Now we’ve got the official track list and we’ve got to say, her sophomore album is looking like it’s going to be worth the wait.

Aside from features with hitmakers Tory Lanez and Jhene Aiko, it looks like Kehlani will team up with Meg Thee Stallion again. Meg previously featured the singer on her Suga track “Hit My Phone,” saying of their collaboration during a CRWN interview:

“I take music so seriously. I like to work with people who are as passionate about it as me. Kehlani takes her craft so seriously — she will fight me on anything about a song, she be fighting a whole team about a song! She be in the studio for days and I really admire her work ethic.”

Well, it looks like the ladies gel, as Kehlani’s 4th track on It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is titled “Real Hot Girl Skit,” which all but confirms we’ll be hearing from Thee Stallion once more. Check out the full tracklisting below and be sure to support and cop the album this Friday.

Plus, some beauty shots of Kehlani in the gallery that follows… you’re welcome!