Brandy Approves: Find Out Which R&B Artist The Legendary Singer ‘Co-Signs’

Brandy continues to be out in these music streets letting folks know that she is, in fact, still providing R&B gems.

The actress and singer recently dropped the music video for her latest horn and bass thumping single “Baby Mama” featuring Chance the Rapper. Along with the colorful visuals she’s provided, the R&B star is also giving back by hosting a fundraiser for Warrick Dunn Charities.

According to a statement for the fundraiser, “Homes for the Holidays, part of Warrick Dunn Charities, partners with affordable housing providers to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities. Since 1997, ‘Homes for the Holidays’ has rewarded 177 single parents and 477 children and dependents.”

You can go to the actual YouTube link to donate.

Along with creating bops for a cause, Brandy is also weighing in on the current climate for R&B. The singer joined Genius’ “Co-Sign” YouTube series where she checked out a couple of today’s artists who are making waves.

The artists include Kiana Lede, Luh Kel, Snoh Aalegra, Ryan Destiny, Giveon, and Kehlani. Peep the video below to find out which one of these crooners received the certified “co-sign” from Brandy.

