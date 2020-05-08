Press Play: ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Gets Teaser, Official Release Date On Netflix

Netflix has a brand new series coming our way. The Baby-Sitters Club, based on the classic books of the same name, will hit the streaming service July 3 and famed ’90s actress Alicia Silverstone is amongst those casted in the show. Here’s a quick synopsis:

“Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling, beloved book series that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.”

“Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged,” a press release states, adding “The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.”

Check out some first-look photos of the cast below, plus a teaser up top.

