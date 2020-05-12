Run That Back! Jill Scott & Erykah Badu’s Full ‘Verzuz’ Battle For Your Viewing Pleasure [Video]

Instagram went UP over the weekend, as fans of R&B Soul legends Jill Scott and Erykah Badu tuned in for the singers’ highly-anticipated Verzuz battle. With over 1 billion impressions, the accomplished ladies really made their mark on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s series as the first women to go against each other, hit-for-hit, and we’ll never forget it.

There were several moments between Jill and Erykah that showcased love, camaraderie, and an overall respect for what they’ve each accomplished. One memorable moment that stuck out to me was when they discussed songwriting. Jill gave some amazing advice to up-and-coming writers and Erykah said she always used writing and the arts to express herself as young person.

“There are a lot of writers watching right now who are holding onto stuff b/c they don’t know how people will accept it… and it doesn’t matter. You have to get it out. You’re just holding on to something that really doesn’t belong to you anymore,” Jill said ever so wisely. With so many special moments, the battle was truly an unforgettable Black culture moment.

“The joy of blackness was deeply felt today and I needed that light, that love, that community the way only we do it. Blessings and beauty to the Queens Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. The harmony, hope and humanity you shared tonight was simply exquisite.” Ava DuVernay tweeted.

“If there’s anything to take from this Jill Scott and Erykah Badu battle – Queens see Queens and fear no competition. The compliments, love and encouragement they showed one another was so graceful,” a fan chimed in — and we totally agree.

If you missed the battle, the good news is, we’ve got the full video up top for your viewing pleasure.

