Not Funny At All: TikTok User DRAGGED After Playing “Despicable” Prank On Essential Workers [Video]

A lot of the nation is desperate for connection and entertainment as we fight our way through the coronavirus pandemic. But one TikTok user’s attempt to amuse people is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

New York has been hit extremely hard by the pandemic, suffering from the most confirmed cases (338,485, as of today) and most deaths (21,845) in the entire country. While essential workers have been showing up day in and day out to do their part in containing the virus, ultimately risking their lives, crass social media personality @fckjoshy seems like he couldn’t care less.

In a prank that is now making headlines, he boarded an MTA train and spilled cereal all over the place. TMZ states: “The TikTok moron narrated his video of the giant mess he created, saying … ‘Someone was like, ‘I cannot believe this is happening.’ I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening again.'”

Rightfully upset, the MTA responded via Twitter, writing:

“A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable.”

See their tweet and the clip below.

The “prank” just wasn’t funny to begin with, and on top of that, New Yorkers are obviously going through a lot at the moment. Why make their day any harder?

One Instagram user commented on yet another idiotic MTA clip above “Your cereal prank wasn’t funny, at all. I’m assuming you didn’t think about the people who has to clean up your mess, not one smile was cracked when you did it smh.”

Let’s not be like this guy, folks.

