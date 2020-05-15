TV Trivia: Can You Match These Famous Characters With Their Alma Maters?

Graduation season is here and although it’s not everything the Class of 2020 was hoping for, we want to celebrate.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, life as we know it changed in a matter of weeks. People all over the world have been trying to save lives by staying home, and social distancing when staying home isn’t an option. We wear face masks and gloves in public now to protect ourselves from disease. Instead of gathering for birthdays, we connect over social media and FaceTime, and throw virtual parties on Zoom.

We’re not sure how you plan on celebrating the end of this very rocky school year, but one thing’s for sure… we’ve all got to do something to show some camaraderie for the students who worked so hard to get to this point. We believe we’ve got to come together — and the Obamas agree, according to Vulture. Our forever President Barack Obama will be giving three virtual commencement speeches — one specifically for HBCUS, another for a national high school graduation event planned by LeBron James, and one more for everyone.

“Barack may be making the virtual-commencement rounds, but YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” will be the only event during which you can also catch Michelle Obama. Along with the former president and First Lady, speakers will include Lady Gaga, Condoleezza Rice, Malala Yousafzai, Sundar Pichai, and Robert M. Gates. BTS will headline an after-party, [with] guests including Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Chloe x Halle, the Try Guys, AsapSCIENCE, Mr. Kate, Dude Perfect, Jackie Aina, and Zane Hijazi. Catch it June 12 at 3 p.m. on YouTube,” the site reports.

Be sure to tune into at least one of these events to show your support and also take our quick quiz on fictional alma maters below. Congrats, grads!

