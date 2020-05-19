Game Of Thrones: Carice van Houten Opens Up About Disappointed, “Ungrateful” Fans

The season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones was one of the most highly anticipated episodes in all of television history. A record of 17.4 million viewers tuned in — but by the finale, fans weren’t as enthusiastic as when it first started.

Excitement for the fantasy drama series died down when longtime fans of the show started to complain that the storyline felt rushed. There were also a couple embarrassing blooper instances, one in which a 21st century Starbucks cup could be seen in a scene set in 297 AC, for example. On top of all that, fans complained that the final episode, in which Daenerys Targaryen is stabbed and killed by Jon Snow, wasn’t as moving as they’d hoped it be.

Even Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys complained, but now her costar Carice van Houten has gone on record to say fans’ complaints feel “a bit ungrateful.” “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her,” Emilia previously said of her own character arc, adding “And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.”

In a new interview, with Insider, Houten said this about any disappointments:

“So it feels a bit ungrateful. You’ve had such great times and then yeah, you’re going to be disappointed because it’s not going to go exactly how you anticipated. Of course, you’re going to have all sorts of criticisms and I just thought it was a sign of how good the show was,” she told the publication.

“That’s beyond fandom. That’s extremism,” she said of petitions to remake the final season. “That’s scary. Knowing the writers and knowing how f*cking great they are, they don’t deserve that.”

