They’re Back! The Fab 5 Head To Philly In The Emotional Season 5 Trailer For ‘Queer Eye’

The Fab 5 is back with a new season of Queer Eye and we couldn’t be more excited!

That’s right — hosts Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) will return for another round of making people over and making the world a better place. And, we won’t have to wait too long to tune in on Netflix.

“The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns on June 5 ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five,” a press release states. “Now in its fifth season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head east to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation, to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.”

“Who is excited for season 5!?! Watch the full/ extended trailer now!,” our fave Karamo announced on Instagram. “Get ready to laugh, cry and feel inspired! All things just keep getting better! June 5th only on @netflix.”

As Karamo mentioned, Netflix dropped a new trailer for your viewing pleasure, as well as a new season 5 song “Be Me” by pop artist Vincinct. Tune in below to feel all the feels and to listen to the new track.

