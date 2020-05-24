HomeMusic

Tonight Is The Night: A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell “Mr. Champagne & Bubbles” Airs At 7PM!

Tonight we remember Andre Harrell and pay tribute to all the great music and culture he contributed to our lives. Some of entertainment, music, and fashion’s biggest stars come together to memorialize one of the cultural architects for black media and the founder of Uptown Records, the late Andre Harrell, also known endearingly by close family and friends as “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles.”

Tonight at 7PM EST/ 4PM PST the tribute goes live and you can stream it right here.

Andre Harrell was a cultural visionary, legendary music exec, philanthropist and so much more. His work in the music industry and legacy will forever live on.

