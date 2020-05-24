Tonight Is The Night: A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell “Mr. Champagne & Bubbles” Airs At 7PM!

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tonight we remember Andre Harrell and pay tribute to all the great music and culture he contributed to our lives. Some of entertainment, music, and fashion’s biggest stars come together to memorialize one of the cultural architects for black media and the founder of Uptown Records, the late Andre Harrell, also known endearingly by close family and friends as “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles.”

Tonight at 7PM EST/ 4PM PST the tribute goes live and you can stream it right here.

Andre Harrell was a cultural visionary, legendary music exec, philanthropist and so much more. His work in the music industry and legacy will forever live on.

