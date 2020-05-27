CLOSE
Oscar-Worthy: Watch Meg Thee Stallion Play Brenda From ‘Scary Movie’ In This Hilarious TikTok Clip

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Urban One

Jack of all trades Meg Thee Stallion made her intentions on being a movie star quite clear from the beginning.

Holding a special place in her heart for big screen thrillers, she played a private investigator in Teyana Taylor-directed Youtube series Hottieween and has since revealed she’s writing her own horror script with hopes of collaborating with Jordan Peele one day.

“I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him,” she told Vogue last year. “I feel like every good story you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f*ck would you have Batman without Joker?”

That said, it was no surprise when Meg popped up on Instagram with her own rendition of Regina Hall‘s infamous Scary Movie character, Brenda Meeks. “I wish they still made Scary Movie, so I could be in it,” Meg captioned the viral clip. “I love Brenda!!! @tiktok.”

Check out the hilarious scene she shot in the video below. And, in case you weren’t aware, Meg also plays Onyx on season 3 of NBC’s Good Girls, so tune in!

