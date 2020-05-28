Asymptomatic Carriers: New Study Suggests Many Are ‘Silently’ Spreading COVID-19 [Details]

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the world, a new study shows there are most likely a ton more asymptomatic carriers than anyone previously realized.

NBCNews reports: “New estimates of the number of asymptomatic people with the coronavirus suggest that ‘silent’ COVID-19 is much more prevalent than once thought, according to two studies published Wednesday.”

“The first study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that 42 percent of cases from a group of people in Wuhan, China, were asymptomatic,” the site goes on to say, adding “The second study, published in Thorax, found much higher rates of asymptomatic individuals: 81 percent of cases on a cruise to Antarctica.”

The second study looked at 217 people who were on a cruise bound for Antartica. Eight days in, the first fever was reported and over the two weeks that followed, eight people had to be medically evacuated after falling ill, the site reports. “All of the 217 people who remained on board were tested for COVID-19. More than half (59 percent) tested positive, but just 19 percent of those patients had symptoms. The other 81 percent were symptom-free,” NBCNews states.

The study in Wuhan, China found that asymptomatic individuals may be contagious for a shorter amount of time, however… “Asymptomatic individuals may not spread the virus for as long as symptomatic patients do. The patients without symptoms shed the virus for about eight days, compared with 19 days among those who did have symptoms, the researchers, from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, found.”

We will continue to keep you updated on any new findings. In the meantime, stay safe and stay home.

