6lack Drops New ‘ATL Freestyle’ & Opens Up About Black Americans Being “Valued Less”

Like the rest of us, 6lack is disgusted after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The Atlanta artist hit Twitter with a statement regarding recent events, prior to dropping some new music yesterday.

“With the amount of pain & anger I feel in my heart, releasing a new song at this very moment doesn’t feel like a great priority. Nothing ever prepares you for how to feel when you’re constantly faced with the last dying breath of Black people, my people, on your television or phone screens every single day,” he wrote. “To be Black in America is to be aware that I’m valued less by some of the people in this country. So I’m writing this letter because my heart and my skin color won’t ever allow me to be in the public eye and not make it very clear on where I stand in times of injustice. Always & forever before music, the respect of my people comes first.”

6lack adds that he’d been planning on releasing a song last night, but couldn’t do so without speaking on the issues at hand. He goes on to say that George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the “many other names to be silenced due to power and racism, have not died in vain.”

See his full message and the “ATL Freestyle” he released below. Plus, stay tuned for the official video, due today. May our angels rest in peace and may we continue to fight for the justice the Black community deserves.

