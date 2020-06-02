So Sad: Two Brothers, 6 And 7 Years Old, Die In Crash After Taking Keys To Grandmother’s Car

We are so sad to report that two young boys have lost their lives in a fatal Missouri car crash that occurred this past Friday, May 29.

The brothers, 6 and 7 years old, reportedly took the keys to their grandmother’s car and went driving before losing control of the vehicle and veering off the road.

From KMOV:

“A spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol said the boys took the vehicle, drove through a field and then onto a county road in an unincorporated area east of Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the crash report, the 7-year-old was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The 2007 Buick Lacross became airborne more than once before eventually landing on its roof and catching fire. The boys were pronounced dead at the scene around 4 p.m. Friday.”

According to the site, neither child was wearing a seat belt at the time. No information on the boys’ identities has been revealed, as Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to look in to the incident.

“MSHP investigating double fatality accident at Blue Mills and Miller (unincorporated area of Jackson County) involving two children. MSHP will provide updates. @JCSheriffOffice @JacksonCountyMO,” Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a tweet.

We are keeping the loved ones of these brothers in our prayers at this time. May they rest in peace.

