FIRED: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Writer Threatens To ‘Light Up’ Protestors Who Threaten His ‘Property’

Considering the recent, yet always historical, wave of police violence against Black people, now might be a good time to question who’s behind the cop shows you watch.

They could be a racist, or a bigot, or just all-around violent.

This seemed to be the case with a writer and producer whose resume includes Chicago P.D. and S.W.A.T.

Craig Gore, who was also set to write on an upcoming Law & Order: SVU spinoff, made a Facebook post threatening protestors with violence.

According to Shadow and Act, Gore posted a picture of himself holding a weapon outside his house, along with the caption, “Curfew…”

In a comment for the post, Gore also explained that he would “light motherfu**ers up who are trying to f**k with my property.”

Recently protests have erupted across the world due to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and other victims of police violence. Major protests especially went down in big cities like Los Angeles and down major streets like Sunset Boulevard.

Gore added in his Facebook comment, “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won’t light motherfu**ers up who are trying to fu*k w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

Gore has since been fired. Terminated. Given the boot.

He was supposed to write on the SVU spinoff, which revolved around Christopher Meloni‘s character Elliot Stabler, tentatively called Law & Order: Organized Crime. However, Dick Wolf, a creator for the Law & Order franchise and head of one of its production companies, released a statement:

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

Gore has received swift backlash for his post and eventually, Meloni even tweeted about the incident by debunking rumors that Gore was the Showrunner for the up-and-coming spin-off.

“Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do,” said Meloni.

In other words, I don’t know her.

