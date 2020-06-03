Tune In: Pandora’s ‘Black Music Forever’ Station Is Now Live

Pandora is standing with the Black community during Black Music Month in the ongoing fight against racism and police violence. In a press release sent out today, the streaming service announced that its new station ‘Black Music Forever’ is now live. “The station honors Black musicians, composers, singers, and songwriters,” Pandora announced, adding “Listeners can click through 9 different listening options with a Mode for each of the most iconic genres and decades of Black Music.” Here’s a quick list of some of the artists you can expect to hear:

Today’s Hip Hop Mode:

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

Roddy Ricch

Nicki Minaj

Today’s R&B Mode :

Drake

Summer Walker ft. Usher

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna

Kehlani

Pop Mode:

Beyoncé

Mariah Carey

The Weeknd

Whitney Houston

World Mode:

Koffee

Ozuna

Tiwa Savage

Bob Marley

90s Hip Hop Mode:

The Notorious B.I.G.

Dr. Dre

2 Pac

Queen Latifah

80s R&B Mode:

Luther Vandross

Sade

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly

Rick James

70s Disco/Funk Mode:

Donna Summer

Prince

Earth Wind & Fire

Betty Wright

60s Soul Mode:

Diana Ross and the Supremes

Aretha Franklin

Ray Charles

Ben E. King

Timeless Voices Mode:

Kane Brown

Nat King Cole

Etta James

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

If you don’t have a Pandora account, you can sign up here for free. Pandora previously tweeted: “We stand for inclusion. We stand against racism. We stand with the Black community. Now, more than ever, we must and we will amplify Black voices.” SiriusXM and Pandora also observed #BlackOutTuesday yesterday. “We will encourage our employees to stand in solidarity with Black artists, Black musicians and our listeners by taking the day to reflect, listen and learn,” the company wrote.

We love to see it.

