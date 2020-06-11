Spotify To Celebrate Juneteenth With An All Black Artist Takeover On ‘New Music Friday’ [Details]

With all that’s going on in the world right now, we need to celebrate Black culture and Black history as much as possible — and Spotify is doing just that.

The music streaming giant announced that in celebration of Black Music Month and Juneteenth, the company’s ‘New Music Friday’ playlist will exclusively feature Black artists on June 19th, in addition to billboards dedicated to the day.

“Black artists have defined and inspired music for generations across all genres, from Hip Hop, R&B & Soul, Pop, Rock, Country and far more,” a press release states. “Spotify’s team of curators encourage music fans to discover, celebrate and elevate the creative contributions of black artists on June 19th, throughout Black Music Month, and always. Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist is one of the most streamed playlists on the platform with over 3.5 million followers. NMF updates every Friday at midnight EST/Thursday 9pm PST.”

Spotify joins a host of brands who are supporting and showing love to the Black community at this time, as the nation and many parts of the world protest against racism and police violence, in the name of #BlackLivesMatter.

On May 30, Spotify said plainly in a statement “We stand with the Black community — our employees, our partners, artists and creators — in the fight against racism, injustice, and inequity. Now is not the time for silence. We will continue to use the power of our platform to amplify Black voices so they are heard.”

Stay tuned!