Watch: The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay Opens Up About Experiencing Racism On The Show

With the nation and many parts of the world currently addressing racism and police violence toward the Black community, the only Black Bachelorette in the history of the franchise is speaking out on some of the unacceptable issues she had to deal with while filming. Hitting up Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (virtually), Rachel Lindsay spoke on racist contestant Lee Garrett, and more.

GALLERY: A True Gemini | The Many, MANY Faces Of North West Over The Years

“Did you experience any form of racism while filming The Bachelorette, either from producers or contestants?,” Andy asked, to which Rachel responded: “From the audience. I definitely experienced it, more so when it came to picking the men. And then, at the end, you know my husband is Colombian, so I got a lot of racism toward the fact that we were in an interracial relationship. Just a lot of nasty messages, trolling.”

“I did have a racist contestant on my season,” she continued. “Which is one of the things that I’m fighting for with Matt James as the first Black Bachelor, for them to do a better job with vetting contestants. You need a person of color in the decision room, making decisions, so that doesn’t happen to them.”

See Rachel speak on it below. If you watched her season, you know the contestant she’s referring to is Lee Garrett, who was called out for derogatory tweets aimed at women, Black folks, the LGBTQIA community, and more.

ALSO: Juneteenth Vibes | A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

Also On Global Grind: