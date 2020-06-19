Tracee Ellis Ross To Voice Lead Character In ‘Daria’ Spinoff Series, ‘Jodie’

Tracee Ellis Ross is a hot commodity.

Just after the release of her highly-anticipated film, The High Note, in which she showcased her vocals for the very first time, a new announcement has the internet excited. According to reports, Tracee will executive produce and voice upcoming Daria spinoff, Jodie, for Comedy Central.

“Comedy Central has nabbed animated series Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s iconic Daria, with Tracee Ellis Ross voicing the main character and executive producing. The series, from creator and head writer Grace Edwards and MTV Studios, will be paired with Comedy Central’s flagship series, South Park,” Deadline states, adding “The new series is based on Jodie Landon, Daria’s friend at the fictional Lawndale High. Jodie picks up with her character graduating from college and entering a complicated world. What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The series will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, Jodie will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.”

Are you excited about Jodie coming to a small screen near you? Chime in and let us know your thoughts.

