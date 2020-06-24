Shoppers Call Walmart Out For Selling ‘All Lives Matter’ T-Shirts — See The Company’s Response Inside

Walmart is catching some heat and rightfully so, after the chain was spotted selling “All Lives Matter” t-shirts and more.

As we all know, the phrase “All Lives Matter” is often used by white supremacists, racists, and halfwits to refute the very necessary “Black Lives Matter” movement. According to reports, Walmart has responded to the backlash, saying a third party seller is to blame. From TMZ:

“Walmart’s under fire for selling All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter gear on its websites … but the company says a third party seller’s to blame, and it’s looking into it… Walmart Canada responded to the criticism by saying, ‘This item is sold and shipped by a third party seller. We’ve forwarded your comments to the appropriate department to look into further. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.'”

The company later added in a statement, “We stand against any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences.” It says it’s reviewing its third-party marketplace items to make sure they comply with its terms and conditions. Several All Lives Matter t-shirts are also available on Walmart’s U.S. site, being sold by a company called Old Glory.

Earlier this month, Walmart pledged $100 million dollars to fighting systemic racism in our country. “We know it takes more than talk. It takes action. We are taking steps to address racism head-on and accelerate change, including Walmart and the Walmart Foundation committing $100 million over five years so we can move forward, together,” the company wrote, as protests against racism and police violence erupted across the country and world.

