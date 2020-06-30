Ozark’s Fourth Season Will Be Its Last… But HERE’s The Good News

Ozark fans, we’ve got some bittersweet news. The hit Netflix series will return for a fourth and final season, but this time you’ll enjoy 14 episodes instead of 10.

“’Ozark’ has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, with the new season also being the show’s last. The fourth season will consist of 14 episodes, with the first three seasons having been 10 episodes each. Season 4 will be split into two parts consisting of seven episodes each,” Variety reports.

According to the site, showrunner Chris Mundy is thrilled to have been given the time to get the story right. “We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible,” Mundy said.

“Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer and will reunite with Jason Bateman as the creative forces behind both parts of the new season. Also set to return for the final season are series stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery,” Variety adds.

Netflix hit social media this morning, June 30, to get fans excited.

“They’re going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season,” the streaming giant captioned a quick announcement video. See that below and stay tuned!

