Get Excited: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Gets An Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer

After an extremely long wait, we are happy to announce The Umbrella Academy is back for its second season.

Starring Emmy Raver-Lampman, Mary J. Blige, Ellen Page, and more, the Netflix original superhero series follows a family of adopted siblings who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death. With the world on the brink of an apocalypse, each sibling has their own superpower, essential to saving the day.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse Comics comic book series of the same name and fans of the Netflix adaptation have waited over a year for the next go ’round. Now, we have a season 2 trailer.

Here’s a synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared:

“Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

Tune in to the trailer up top!