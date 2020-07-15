Fans Lost It When Rihanna Announced Fenty Skin — See The Best Reactions HERE

Rihanna has proven herself in a myriad of industries — music, lingerie, luxury fashion, makeup — and now, the icon has announced her skincare line.

Bad Gal Rih hit social media to officially share the news, washing her bare and clear face in a promo video for her latest business. “Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!!,” the excited singer wrote on Instagram.

GALLERY: 23 Times We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

“Rumours of the sought after skincare line first started around March 2019, when a trademark was filed for Fenty Skin with the United States Trademark and Patent Office,” Elle notes, adding “According to the registration, the line is targeted at ‘medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators’.”

ALSO: Meet Dario Calmese | The First Black Photographer To Land A Vanity Fair Cover

Of course fans couldn’t be more excited.

Absolutely everyone is ready for Rih to gather their pores.

When she said, “Bih better have my money,” she meant all of us… it’s true.

Are you ready for the launch? Let us know if you plan to support! More must-see fan reactions below.

Also On Global Grind: