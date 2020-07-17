‘Chucky’ Heads To The Small Screen — Watch The Wicked Teaser Inside

Chucky is getting his own television series on USA Network and Syfy and there’s a quick teaser for your viewing pleasure. The villain in the Child’s Play film franchise, Chucky is an evil doll and serial killer who wants to transfer his soul in to a human body.
“It’s an evil too great to play on just one network,” Chucky creator Don Mancini teased on Twitter, confirming the small screen reboot due next year.
Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of EW:
“It was announced in January that Syfy had given a straight-to-series order to Chucky, which follows the murderous exploits of the red-haired doll possessed by the spirit of a serial killer. In this rebooted version of Chucky’s story, a small town is terrorized by a string of murders following the appearance of a vintage Chucky doll at a yard sale. Friends and enemies from Chuck’s past may reveal the truth behind the killings and shed light on the doll’s ‘untold origins.'”
Check out the teaser and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premieres.
