Meg Thee Stallion Meme’d After Being Shot, Further Proving America Takes Violence Against Black Women Lightly

As we all come together to get justice for the Black community during these strenuous and uncertain times, it seems violence aimed at Black women continues to be taken less seriously. First, the Breonna Taylor movement was memefied and now, Meg Thee Stallion has become the target of jokes after being shot.

Following reports that she was in the car when Tory Lanez was arrested for gun possession, Meg hit social media to clear the air and let people know she was actually a victim.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote, adding “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Following her statement and video footage of Meg exiting the car with a bloody foot, TMZ reports it was allegedly Tory who shot Meg. As fans try to piece the details together with what little information they’ve been given, some have Photoshopped Meg’s face on to 50 cent’s body (he was infamously shot 9 times) and others have likened the night to some sort of reality television show. The jokes are endless and fans are wasting no time calling a spade a spade, seeing as we really should be uplifting Megan at this time.

“You know Meg is a real person right???” one fan insisted.

“Son how we got jokes for BW w/ gunshot trauma and Breonna Taylor memes at the same time? Cognitive mf dissonance,” another wrote.

“Folks definitely do not see Black women as vulnerable, especially BW who they see as hypersexualized,” @Breliloquy wrote, with another fan responding “Remember Kim K. got robbed at gun point and the world stopped for her.”

We are praying that Meg makes a full recovery, both physically and emotionally. We are praying Breonna Taylor’s killers are held accountable. Let’s remember to uplift, protect, and support our Black women at this time and moving forward.