Remember When: Watch Will Smith Pay Homage To The Late, Great Robin Williams [Video]

Will Smith hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year and got fans super excited to head to theaters to see the live-action remake of Aladdin.

Paying homage to Robin Williams, Will said he initially didn’t want to touch the role of the genie because the late legend did such an incredible job the first time around. “I got presented the idea to play the genie in Aladdin and the first thing is ‘Hell no!'” he laughed. “Robin Williams smashed that role!”

But, after sitting with the music, he started to feel like he might be able to throw some of his own sauce on it. Will gives fans a little taste in the clip up top as he performs “Friend Like Me.”

Fans of the original rushed to see Aladdin on May 24 and the highly-anticipated film proved to be a hit the second time around too. Grossing a worldwide total of over $1 billion, the live-action remake definitely lived up to expectations — and we like to think Robin would is proud. Watch Will honor the late, great actor and his coveted role in the clip above and join us in wishing Robin a happy, heavenly birthday.

