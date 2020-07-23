A List Of Titles Coming To Netflix This August

Netflix has been too clutch throughout the coronavirus pandemic, keeping us all semi-entertained with some of the best streaming options. As many continue to quarantine and do their best to practice social distancing, the company continues to update its catalogue on a monthly basis. Now we have a full look at all of the titles becoming available this August — and we’re in for a treat, as some of our faves made the cut.
Here’s the full list, categorized by movies and television and complete with expected release dates, courtesy of Mashable.
Movies
A Knight’s Tale (8/1)
Acts of Violence (8/1)
All Together Now (8/28)
Almost Love (8/2)
An Education (8/1)
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (8/5)
Being John Malkovich (8/1)
Berlin, Berlin (8/7)
Casino Royale (8/31)
Crazy Awesome Teachers (8/17)
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (8/19)
Death at a Funeral (8/1)
Dennis the Menace (8/1)
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (8/26)
Drunk Parents (8/17)
Elizabeth Harvest (8/1)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (8/1)
Fearless (8/14)
Fuego negro (8/21)
Good Kisser (8/20)
Hardcore Henry (8/1)
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (8/20)
Johnny English (8/16)
Jurassic Park (8/1)
Jurassic Park III (8/1)
Les Misérables (8/16)
Mad Max (8/1)
Malibu Rescue: The New Wave (8/4)
Mr. Deeds (8/1)
Mr. Peabody & Sherman (8/11)
Nightcrawler (8/10)
Nights in Rodanthe (8/1)
Ocean’s Thirteen (8/1)
Ocean’s Twelve (8/1)
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (8/14)
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (8/28)
Project Power (8/14)
Quantum of Solace (8/31)
Remember Me (8/1)
Rising Phoenix (8/26)
Safety Not Guaranteed (8/13)
Scary Movie 5 (8/12)
Seabiscuit (8/1)
September of Shiraz (8/23)
The Addams Family (8/1)
The Bridge Curse (8/27)
The Frozen Ground (8/27)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (8/1)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (8/7)
The NeverEnding Story (8/1)
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (8/1)
The Promise (8/8)
The Sleepover (8/21)
The Ugly Truth (8/1)
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (8/13)
We Summon the Darkness (8/8)
What Keeps You Alive (8/1)
Work It (8/7)
TV
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (8/7)
(Un)Well (8/12)
3%: Season 4 (8/14)
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (8/4)
Aggretsuko: Season 3 (8/27)
Alien TV (8/21)
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 (8/7)
Biohackers (8/20)
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (8/28)
Connected (8/2)
DeMarcus Family Rules (8/19)
El robo del siglo (8/14)
Emily’s Wonder Lab (8/25)
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (8/10)
Glitch Techs: Season 2 (8/17)
Glow Up: Season 2 (8/14)
Great Pretender (8/20)
High Score (8/19)
Hoops (8/21)
I AM A KILLER: Released (8/28)
Immigration Nation (8/3)
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Seasons 1-2 (8/1)
La venganza de Analía (8/26)
Lucifer: Season 5 (8/21)
Million Dollar Beach House (8/26)
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (8/4)
My Perfect Landing: Season 1 (8/1)
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1 (8/1)
Operation Ouch: Season 1 (8/1)
Operation Ouch: Special (8/1)
Rita: Season 5 (8/15)
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (8/11)
Rust Valley Restores: Season 3 (8/21)
Sam Jay 3: In The Morning (8/4)
Selling Sunset: Season 3 (8/7)
Sing On! Germany (8/7)
Stranger: Season 2 (8/15)
Super Monsters: The New Class (8/1)
Teenage Bounty Hunters (8/14)
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance (8/14)
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air (8/14)
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change (8/14)
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits (8/14)
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (8/7)
The Next Step: Season 6 (8/1)
The Rain: Season 3 (8/6)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (8/6)
Tiny Creatures (8/7)
Toradora!: Season 1 (8/1)
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2 (8/1)
Trinkets: Season 2 (8/25)
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (8/7)
World Party Songs (8/7)
World’s Most Wanted (8/5)