Disney Postpones ‘Mulan’ Indefinitely, ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Avatar’ Films Pushed Back One Year [Details]

Several Disney releases have been pushed back, or postponed indefinitely, as the coronavirus pandemic wages on. From Mulan to the planned Avatar sequels, many of the mass media company’s most anticipated films have been affected and may not drop for quite some time.

From Indie Wire:

“Disney has now announced a slew of changes to its own calendar, including its own removal of dates for heavy-hitters like Niki Caro’s ‘Mulan’ and Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch.’ Both films are now listed as ‘unset’ on the studio’s calendar, moving off August and October dates, respectively. ‘Mulan,’ once set for a March release, has been steadily pushed back in recent months, moving from July to August, before this current removal. That’s hardly all, however, as Disney has also moved back no less than six hotly anticipated franchise offerings, with all three planned ‘Avatar’ sequels moving back a year (the first will now arrive in December of 2022, along with a trio of planned new ‘Star Wars’ features, which will now roll out in 2023, 2025, and 2027. In June, ‘Avatar’ director James Cameron and his crew re-started production on the epic adventure in New Zealand, despite drawing some ire from NZ brass.”

Here is the full list of new rollout dates:

THE EMPTY MAN (20th) previously dated on 8/7/20 moves to 12/4/20

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD (Searchlight) previously dated on 8/14/20 moves to 8/28/20 (Limited)

MULAN (Disney) previously dated on 8/21/20 is now Unset

DEATH ON THE NILE (20th) previously dated on 10/9/20 moves to 10/23/20

THE FRENCH DISPATCH (Searchlight) previously dated on 10/16/20 is now Unset

THE LAST DUEL (20th) previously dated on 12/25/20 (Limited) and 1/8/21 (Wide) moves to 10/15/21

ANTLERS (Searchlight) is now dated on 2/19/21

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated on 10/1/21 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated on 10/22/21 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) previously dated on 11/19/21 moves to 12/17/21

AVATAR 2 (20th) previously dated on 12/17/21 moves to 12/16/22

AVATAR 3 (20th) previously dated on 12/22/23 moves to 12/20/24

AVATAR 4 (20th) previously dated on 12/19/25 moves to 12/18/26

AVATAR 5 (20th) previously dated on 12/17/27 moves to 12/22/28

UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney) previously dated on 12/16/22 moves to 12/22/23

UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney) previously dated on 12/20/24 moves to 12/19/25

UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney) previously dated on 12/18/26 moves to 12/17/27

