51 Where?! Here’s What J. Lo Is Looking Like These Days [Photos]

Today, Jennifer Lopez turns 51 years old and we’re in awe of all that she has accomplished, to say nothing of the fact that it seems the singer/dancer/actress/businesswoman has zero plans of letting up any time soon.

As most know, J. Lo started out as a Fly Girl dancer for In Living Color, before going on to land the lead role in the Selena Quintanilla biopic. The film was so good, it got Lopez a Golden Globe nomination and she made history as the first Latin actress to earn over $1 million for a movie. J. Lo would continue her acting career, appearing in films like Anaconda, Maid In Manhattan, Monster-In-Law, and more — all while also pursuing a career in music.

For Jenny from the Block, music would prove lucrative as well. J. Lo’s got hits dating back to the late 90s — from “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waiting For Tonight” to “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “Get Right,” she’s got no shortage of records, loved by different culture across the globe.

Hailing from the South Bronx, Jennifer Lopez is a true example of turning nothing into something and making your dreams come true.

These days, J. Lo is a mom, fiancée to famed athlete A. Rod, and a World of Dance judge. Her life and career both seem to have come full circle. To celebrate the woman that she is, we’ve gathered some of her flyest, most recent pics… because 51 where?! Happy Birthday, Jenny!

The booty that had the world obsessed.

Makeup not required.

But when she glams, woah baby.

Self-care is key.

Giving the 20 somethings a run for their money.

What a beauty.

More gorgeous than ever.

We love you, J. Lo! Keep shining.

