Get Excited: THESE Classic Black Sitcoms Are Coming To Netflix Starting Next Month

We’ve got some amazing news to share! Netflix just announced that some of our all-time favorite shows will be hitting the streaming service, as early as August 1. We’re talking Black classics like Moesha, Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, and the list goes on!

Netflix made the huge announcement via press release.

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that Sister Sister, Moesha, The Parkers, Girlfriends, The Game, One on One and Half & Half are coming to Netflix over the coming months,” Content Acquisition Manager Bradley Edwards and Strong Black Lead Manager Jasmyn Lawson said in their statement. “These classics have been at the top of our members’ wishlists – and ours’ – for a long time and we constantly see these shows named-checked in our conversations with them . From the first days of Strong Black Lead in February 2018, our comment sections have been filled with members asking about this kind of classic Black content. So we worked with our content team to make it happen – starting in 2019 with classic Black films like Love & Basketball, B*A*P*S, and Love Jones. The conversation on social media was larger than we could have ever anticipated. And once we had the wishlist of series from our members, we were excited to discover they were available.”

According to the release, Netflix will stagger the upcoming release dates so fans have time to enjoy each show.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story,” Lawson and Edwards added in their joint statement. Check out the official timeline below, plus a quick promo video from Tracee Ellis Ross, Jackee Harry, Pooch Hall, Tia Mowry, and more.

Moesha – August 1

The Game (Seasons 1-3) – August 15

Sister, Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – September 11 (Marking the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere)

The Parkers – October 1

Half & Half – October 15

One On One – October 15

