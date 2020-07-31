Tune In: Bronx R&B Singer Angelica Vila Drops Debut Album, ‘Deception SZN 1’

Today is a great day in music — not only did legends Brandy and Beyoncé drop their highly-anticipated projects B7 and Black Is King, respectively, up-and-comer Angelica Vila released her debut album, Deception SZN 1, as well.

Born and bred in the Bronx, the Dominican Roc Nation artist has been running radio with her 2019 single “More In The Morning,” which samples Grace Jones’ 1977 cover of “La Vie en Rose” (also famously sampled on Shyne’s Hip Hop classic “Bonnie & Shyne”). After piquing our interest on the nostalgic hit, Vila followed it up with her sultry tracks “All I Do Is 4 U” and “Why” featuring Jacquees.

On Deception SZN 1, her versatility continues to shine. Vila blends R&B with the bachata sounds of her Afro-Latina heritage on “Your Plug,” puts her spin on Amerie’s coveted summer banger “Why Don’t We Fall In Love,” and positions herself as a woman with choices.

Vila took to Instagram to thank everyone who helped make her dream come true. “MY FIRST OFFICIAL ALBUM IS OUT NOW! Please show me love!!,” she wrote, adding “I am greatful for each and every single person who played apart in bringing this together & I am looking forward to growing w y’all! I love y’all so much ❤️ #DeceptionSzn1 #AlbumMode.”

Click here to stream the project and let us know what you think.

Also necessary to acknowledge: Tory Lanez is featured on “Love Too Hard,” the last song of Vila’s album. While Megan Thee Stallion has not revealed the culprit yet, she recently disclosed that she was shot in both of her feet during a night out with Lanez and many suspect he was responsible. In a telling move, Megan Thee Stallion collaborator Kehlani has removed Tory Lanez from her It Was Good Until It Wasn’t (Deluxe) song “Can I.” We are interested to see how music labels handle his alleged involvement moving forward, especially if he is named the shooter. #ProtectBlackWomen.