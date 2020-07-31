Netflix Has Some Bittersweet News For ‘Money Heist’ Fans — Details Inside

We’ve got bittersweet news for all you La Casa de Papel fans out there. Netflix has revealed today that Money Heist, the streaming platform’s most-watched non-English show worldwide, will come to an end with Part 5. “The heist comes to an end,” Netflix literally tweeted.

“Shooting is set to begin soon in Spain, Denmark and Portugal, with actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre, a Netflix alum of ‘Narcos’ and ‘Sense8,’ and Patrick Criado, most recently in Movistar Plus’ most-viewed original series ‘The Invisible Line,’ joining the established and now iconic cast featuring Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) among others,” Variety states.

Creator and showrunner Alex Pina promises the fifth installment will be the most epic yet.

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” he said, according to the site. “How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of ‘La Casa de Papel.’ The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

“Jesús Colmenar will executive produce with Pina finishing his run as executive producer and showrunner along with Cristina López Ferraz who will once again fill the role of director of production. Javier Gómez Santander will head writer and co-produce with DoP Migue Amodeo and Esther Martínez-Lobato. Regular directors Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo return behind the camera,” Variety adds.

Stay tuned. Sounds like we’re in store for another intense season and we can’t wait.

