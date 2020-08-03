Tune In: ‘P-Valley’ Fans React To The Shadiest, Spiciest Episode Yet

Starz Network’s highly-anticipated series P-Valley is quickly becoming a favorite amongst viewers, so if you haven’t tuned in we suggest you catch up.

The Katori Hall-created crime drama follows the lives of exotic dancers working down in the Mississippi Delta and stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and more.

Just four episodes in so far, all the drama that’s been brewing at The Pynk is finally coming to a head — Hailey’s knee-deep in fraud, just as Mercedes thought she was getting out of the life she learns her mom stole the down payment money for her new business, Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda get down and dirty, Andre is desperate to close a casino deal that will put The Pynk out of business, and Keyshawn killed the stage in Mercedes’ absence.

ALSO: We’re Not Ready | Issa Rae & Jordan Peele Are Reportedly Teaming Up For THIS Upcoming Film

Check out some reactions to last night’s episode below and tune in every Sunday.

“How you gonna steal the money AND the venue?! Patrice is the absolute worst f*cking person on this show. Stupid raggedy *ss b*tch!” one viewer wrote in regard to Mercedes’ mom.

Tyler Lepley a.k.a Diamond is fine though, ain’t he?

“Andre & Autumn aka Hailey gotta be the best and worst thing to ever happen as a couple,” another fan commented. “It’s like you want and don’t want them together. This is what you call a damn entanglement dammit.” We agree.

“As raunchy as that scene was, I’m glad Uncle Clifford stopped and made this fool put on a condom,” another noted.

Tune and let us know your thoughts on the series so far!

Also On Global Grind: