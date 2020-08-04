Lifetime Announces Network’s First Holiday Movie Starring Queer Couple — Details Inside

Lifetime is making headlines after sharing some news about an exciting new film they’ve got slated for holiday season. The network has ordered its first LGBTQ+ holiday movie starring a same-sex couple, according to reports. Just Jared shares some details:

“The network revealed the news during the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour this week. Titled The Christmas Set-Up, the movie is currently being cast. The movie centers on Hugo, a corporate lawyer in New York who heads home to Milwaukee for the holidays, where his mother arranges for him to run into his secret high school crush, Patrick. As their mutual attraction grows, Hugo is faced with a decision to accept a promotion in London or remain in Milwaukee.”

Executive VP and Head of Programming at Lifetime and LMN, Amy Winter, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to continue our legacy of creating a holiday destination that is welcoming to all at Lifetime. With more new movies than any one cable network for streamer, I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible talent joining us in front of, and behind the camera, on these new holiday movies.”

Crown Media’s VP of Publicity, George Zaralidis, also released this statement last week, after (Lifetime rival) Hallmark was called out for its lack of inclusion of the LGBTQ community over the years…

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors. We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome.”

Stay tuned… seems change is finally coming.

