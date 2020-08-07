La Cardi: Cardi B Talks New Single “WAP,” Offset’s Reaction, And More With TIDAL

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion are breaking the internet after dropping the visual to their new single “WAP.” The lyrics are so dirty that Cardi had an extremely difficult time making a clean version for radio. The hook alone sent shockwaves through the internet.

First of all “WAP” stands for “wet *ss p*ssy” — and Cardi really drills the phrase into our ears from beginning to end. “Yeah, you f*ckin’ with some wet *ss p*ssy! Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet *ss p*ssy! Give me everything you got for this wet *ss p*ssy!,” she raps on the hook. Watch the video below.

ALSO: Double The Trouble | 16 Of Meg & Cardi’s Most Seductive Social Media Moments

As the single went live, Cardi’s interview for Elliott Wilson’s TIDAL: Check In also hit the streets. As we mentioned, she talks about how difficult it was to make “WAP” clean, plus Offset’s reaction to the single and why she finally decided to do some press. “I really feel like I’m back in 2017. I’ve been having so much anxiety towards this day. Yesterday I was just so emotional, so overwhelmed with all the love that I was tearing,” an excited Cardi began.

Check that out below. Welcome back La Cardi!

ALSO: Angels Shining Down | Christian Combs Miraculously Alright In Car Crash Incident After Posting About Late Mom Kim Porter

Also On Global Grind: