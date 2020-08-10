Big Sis, Lil Sis Kingliness: Riley & Ryan Curry’s Most Adorable Moments Together

Ever since she was just a tot, Riley Curry has been wowing the world with her class and wit. Now, she’s got two younger siblings to conquer the world with and we couldn’t be more enthused. Most recently, Riley ate to Beyoncé’s Black Is King track “Already,” with her little sis Ryan crushing it as hype woman in the foreground.

Rocking shades, braids, and mixed prints Ryan and Riley were on the back of a pickup truck when they served regal realness in the name of Baddie Bey.

“A little Saturday inspiration. 🖤 My baby girls. They are LOVING ‘Black Is King,'” proud mama Ayesha captioned the now-viral video. And in fact, many of our faves have been inspired by the little ladies, as evidenced by the comments that followed…

ALSO: Happy Birthday, King! 12 Times Brett Gray Lived Up To His Animated On My Block Character IRL

“WOW!!! they’re stars 😭😭” – Chloe x Halle

“daaaaaaaaaaaaance 😩✨🤎🤎” – Normani

“Obsessed 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛” – Gabrielle Union

“Yesssss lil mamas!!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥” – Lori Harvey

“Wooowwwwww love this ‼️❤️😘” – La La Anthony

“Ya know.. the way they snapped isn’t even surprising at this point. Stars since birth!” – Ryan Destiny

GALLERY: Growing Up Fast! These Recent Pics Of Kelly Rowland’s Son Titan Are Way Too Adorable

And the slew of comments go on and on and on. To celebrate their icon status, we gathered some of their most adorable moments as sisters thus far. Get into their eminence below.

Also On Global Grind: