Cringe-Watch: Conservative Host Reads Lyrics To ‘WAP’ Using Highly Uncomfortable ‘P-Word’ Analysis

It was only a matter of time before conservative pundits would use their platforms to shame Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit song “WAP”.

Ben Shapiro is one right-winger who took the lead by attempting to read the lyrics to the song on his Daily Wire show. As many people have probably noticed, the lyrics are very explicit and sex positive, which of course, made Shapiro upset.

He tried to shame the song by reading the lyrics out-loud and yes, it was instantly one of the most uncomfortable moment of 2020. It was especially amusing when he tried to replace the lyrics “wet ass p*ssy” with “wet ass P-word.”

“Beat it up N-word, catch a charge, extra large and extra hard,” he recites, sounding like Siri’s dry cousin. “Put this p-word right in your face, swipe your nose like a credit card.”

Later in the video, Shapiro says, “This is what feminist fought for. This is what the feminist movement was all about. It’s not really about women being treated as independent, full, rounded human beings. It’s about wet ass p-word. And if you say anything differently you’re a misogynist.”

*Yawn*

You can watch more of his weak “p-word” analysis below.

