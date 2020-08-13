Martin & Gina: Chicago’s Polo G Drops New Nostalgic Music Video Starring Pretty Vee

Polo G is a rare gem who proved himself very early on in his career. The Chicago rapper’s very first album Die A Legend went platinum, his single “Pop Out” featuring Lil TJay taking over Billboard’s Hot 100 while also going #1 on the Billboard Rap chart. His gangster spin on party anthems seduced music lovers of every kind and if his latest visual is any indication, it would seem he’s keeping that same energy in his follow up project, THE GOAT.

The 21-year-old, whose rap moniker combines his favorite clothing brand (Polo by Ralph Lauren) and the name of his slain friend Gucci, dropped a must-see video for his song “Martin & Gina” today. Directed by Reel Goats, the nostalgic video pays homage to the ’90s and infamous Martin set, an era and Black American cultural staple that has bonded generations for decades. Polo G, himself, stars as Martin while comedian Pretty Vee takes on the coveted role of Gina.

Combining some of our favorite scenes from the classic series, Polo G raps about being in love with a woman who’s constantly on his mind. “Beauty and the beast, pretty girl with a gangster/

I swear, you still the baddest in the room with no makeup/You the type of woman every hood n*gga pray for/I vow to stay a hunnid, never change up,” he raps. Check out the video below.

In case you weren’t aware, Polo G also made XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class, so congratulations are in order. He hit instagram to show his appreciation and applaud the other honorees, which included Chika, Rod Wave, Calboy, Mulatto, and more.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on what the rising star has coming. For now, be sure to stream his album, THE GOAT, here.