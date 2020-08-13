Career Takeoff: Beautiful Photos Of Chanté Adams That Epitomize Summer Spirit

Chanté Adams is basking in her light thanks to a career takeoff that’s nothing short of beautiful.

Many might remember the actress from her first big break playing rap legend Roxanne Shante in the Netflix movie Roxanne Roxanne. Well ever since the 2017 movie, Adams’ career has taken off and 2020 seems to be her year.

First, she had a memorable performance in the epic, cross generational love story “The Photograph”, playing the young photographer mother to Issa Rae‘s character.

Then, it was announced that Adams will have a roll in a reboot of the 1992 movie A League Of Their Own. According to Deadline:

“The hourlong series, described as a fresh approach to Marshall’s classic about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball.” The show is expected to take a “deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

On top of all this, Adams is also set to have a role in Justin Simien‘s upcoming horror “hair” satire called Bad Hair. You can check out the trailer below.

Along with bringing her refined craft to T.V. and film, Adams has also been serving divine joy and looks for the Gram. The best photos are, of course, her basking in the sun.

We only have a month left of summer. Make it count and let Adams serve as your inspiration below.

