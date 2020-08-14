Daniel Kaluuya To Star In, Produce Netflix’s Film Adaptation Of ‘The Upper World’ — Details Inside

Daniel Kaluuya’s next gig has been announced. The Queen & Slim actor will reportedly star in and produce an upcoming film adaptation of The Upper World, Femi Fadugba’s debut novel. According to Deadline, it’s the first in a series of planned novels that will be released in the UK next year, and in the U.S. early 2022. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of the site:

“Set in Peckham, London, the story follows Esso, who is caught in a deadly feud and on the verge of expulsion when he realizes he has an unexpected gift: access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future. A generation away, Rhia is walking to football practice in 2035, unaware that the mysterious stranger she’s about to meet desperately needs her help to avert a bullet fired fifteen years ago.”

“With Netflix bringing the film adaptation to audiences around the world, I’m excited about the impact the story can have,” said Fadugba, according to Deadline. “I’d love to one day see teachers putting the book on their summer reading lists. I’d love to help create a world where when people talk about the new Cardi B, Giggs or C.S song, they mention the ideas in The Upper World as part of the culture as well.”

VP of Netflix Films Tendo Nagenda said of Fadugba’s work, “Femi Fadugba. You may not know his name, but once you’ve read The Upper World you won’t be able to forget it. That’s what happened to me after producer Eric Newman introduced me to the book. I can count on one hand the times I’ve connected with a novel so viscerally. It’s a rare feeling, made even more special when you also have the opportunity to bring such a story to life on film.”

Eric Newman, who reportedly brought the book to Netflix, will also produce alongside his Screen Arcade partner Bryan Unkeless. Fadugba will serve as Executive Producer. Stay tuned!