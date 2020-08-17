Allen Maldonado Stars In New Netflix Original Series ‘Sneakerheads’ — First Look Photos Inside

Allen Maldonado has been honing his craft since the early ’00s when he appeared in the cult classic Friday After Next. Since then we’ve seen him in a number of hit films and television shows, including Straight Outta Compton, Black-ish, and Netflix’s newly launched series, Project Power. Now, Maldonado is all set to star in a new show from the streaming service, titled Sneakerheads. The Complex Networks production will premiere September 25.

Here’s a quick synopsis and credit run-down, courtesy of Netflix:

“Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.”

“Sneakerheads stars Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, and Aja Evans. Sneakerheads is a Complex Networks production created by showrunner Jay Longino with Dave Meyers directing,” a press release adds. “Executive Producers are Longino, Inny Clemons, Complex Network’s Justin Killion, Olive Bridge Entertainment’s Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz, Haven’s Kevin Mann and Brendan Bragg, Jason Belleville, Rod Grable and Meyers.”

More first-look photos below.

