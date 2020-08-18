This Iconic ‘Matrix’ Character Was Not Invited To Join The Film’s Fourth Installment

The fourth installment of The Matrix is on its way, but Laurence Fishburne — one of the film’s most central characters — has not been asked to return.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Fishburne revealed that as it stands, he won’t be a part of the film. “I have not been invited,” he reportedly told the outlet, adding “Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

Fishburne thinks his role as Morpheus was probably one of his most iconic. “It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better,” he said, adding “What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu.”

The icon is currently a part of an award-winning crew, playing Pops on Kenya Barris’ hit ABC sitcom Black-ish. Tune in with your thoughts on The Matrix franchise going on without his coveted character… also worth mentioning, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will reportedly return for the upcoming installment.