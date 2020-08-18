Barack Obama’s Summer 2020 Playlist Is Full Of Classics (& Some Freak Nasty Tunes Too)

This week, Barack Obama shared his 2020 Summer Playlist and a ton of your faves made the cut.

From throwback joints to newly released tunes, he’s got it all on there — and some of his choices may or may not surprise you. “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it,” he tweeted.

Our eyes immediately trailed to Meg Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Obama family friend Beyoncé. He’s also got Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Work” featuring Drake on there. PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, Lil Baby, Popcaan, KYLE, and Chika also make his list.

Check it out below.

ALSO: That Sh*t Cray | Barack And Michelle Obama Dancing To “N*ggas In Paris” Is A Mood

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama is also trending at the moment, after she endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket during the Democratic National Convention, saying in a video recording that Donald Trump is not fit to be president.

Only saying out loud what we’ve all been feeling, tweeting, and thinking, Mrs. Obama kept it plain and simple… “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country…He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment.” “He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us,” she added with a sigh… “It is what it is.”

If only she was interested in returning to the White House…