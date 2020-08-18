Netflix Announces New Star-Studded Children’s Book Series ‘Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices’

Netflix is showing love to Black authors with a new series titled Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices. Featuring books like Brown Boy Joy, I Love My Hair, and We March, the series will be hosted by Marley Dias and will feature celebrities reading some amazing works. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Netflix: “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. Hosted by Marley Dias (author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign), the collection of books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action — providing families a toolset to start meaningful conversations with kids about difficult topics through short-form book-based content.” ALSO: Allen Maldonado Stars In New Netflix Original Series Sneakerheads — First Look Photos Insides

Check out the full list of books that will be featured, plus the series’ guests. Huge names like Lupita Nyong’o, Jill Scott, and the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history, Marsai Martin, are slated to appear. Dope!!

Books featured: ABC’s For Girls Like Me, Anti-Racist Baby, Brown Boy Joy, Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut, Firebird, I Am Enough, I Am Perfectly Designed, I Love My Hair, Let’s Talk About Race, Pretty Brown Face, Sulwe, The Day You Begin, We March

Series Guests: Lupita Nyong’o, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Jill Scott, Marsai Martin, Kendrick Sampson, Grace Byers, Caleb McLaughlin, Karamo Brown, Misty Copeland, Jacqueline Woodson and Marley Dias (Host)

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices will premiere September 1 on Netflix.

