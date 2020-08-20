TV For Everyone! TV One Joins Forces With Philo For Network’s First-Ever vMVPD Distribution Deal

Philo and TV One teamed up earlier this summer in an exciting new distribution agreement.

As part of the partnership, the TV One channel will be added to Philo’s lineup of 60+ channels, available on the streaming platform for $20 per month and marking TV One’s very first vMVPD distribution deal.

“Philo subscribers can watch a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming on TV One, including classic series, movies, and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers, including popular original series Unsung, Uncensored, ATL Homicide, and Fatal Attraction,” a press release states, adding “The addition of TV One will align with Philo’s lineup that includes recently added INSP and getTV. These new networks are a great addition to Philo’s programming line-up that includes popular networks including A&E, AMC, BET, CLEO TV, Comedy Central, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, ASPIRE, Vh1 and Revolt.”

TV One and CLEO TV General Manager Michelle Rice said in a statement regarding the agreement, “We are excited to have TV One’s first vMVPD distribution deal be with Philo. They have been a great partner and continue to demonstrate a commitment to diverse content.”

Philo CEO Andrew McCollum also shared some kind words about their partnership …

“What a great time to bring TV One onto the platform as it has been a highly requested network from our customers for quite some time, and we are excited to bring this sought-after content to our subscribers. We’re proud to be the first vMVPD to offer TV One while maintaining our best-in-class price point of $20 per month,” he said, also noting “Adding more diverse programming aligns with our continued commitment to our community. The addition of TV One is the result of our appreciation for the importance of Black-owned channels and content perspectives to our overall business objectives, which in turn create opportunities for diverse creators.”

Philo is making its commitment to the Black community and Black-owned content clear, as the company has announced several initiatives, including a partnership with the National Urban League, a million dollar donation of video ad inventory for Black-owned businesses, and more.

Hit up Philo.com for a trial run and to subscribe.

