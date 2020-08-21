Clare Kramer & Nicole Bilderback Reenact ‘Bring It On’ Scenes 20 Years Later [Video]

Bring It On stars Clare Kramer and Nicole Bilderback are testing their knowledge of the cult classic film in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Both ladies played cheerleading mean girls in the movie, which also of course starred Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst. Testing their knowledge in a Page Six clip, Clare and Nicole attempt to remember some of their most iconic lines.

“This is fun, but it’s challenging” Nicole admits about half-way through the clip.

On the extremely precious side of things, Gabrielle Union and her baby girl Kaavia James paid homage to the iconic movie on Gabby’s birthday last year. If you missed it, the mother-daughter duo dressed up in Clovers cheerleading uniforms and had Instagram swooning.

Gabby’s cousin Saweetie joined in on the fun as well.

47, where?!

