U Got This: 13-Year-Old Keedron Bryant Drops Another Powerful Single — Tune In!

Keedron Bryant made headlines and secured a record deal after dropping his viral protest anthem “I Just Wanna Live.” Now the 13-year-old singer has an EP of the same name on the way and another inspirational single dropping ahead of his full project. “U Got This” is an upbeat and uplifting track showcasing the powerful vocals that landed Keedron his deal — and of course his message is nothing short of dynamic.

“Ain’t no situation big enough you can’t deal with it,” he sings. “No matter your circumstances, you just gotta be real with it!” “It’s on you! Ask yourself what you gon’ do,” Keedron insists.

ALSO: 12-Year-Old Keedron Bryant Shares A Heartbreaking Protest Song In Honor Of George Floyd

Taking to Instagram to announce the track, he wrote earlier today, August 21, “‘U Got This’ is OUT NOW everywhere! Share the good words with someone you love today!” Check it out just above, plus a little more on the rising star below, courtesy of Warner Records. Keedron’s I Just Wanna Live EP is due September 11.

About Keedron Bryant:

Singing acapella on a smartphone-shot video, Keedron Bryant moved the world to tears with nothing more than his powerhouse voice and the declaration, “I’m a young black man doing all that I can.” The 13-year-old Florida native’s YouTube performance of “I JUST WANNA LIVE” surged around the globe as a clarion call for change and the unassuming soundtrack to a moment of revolution. He performed the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via FaceTime, and received acclaim from Good Morning America, CNN, The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, Access Hollywood, and BBC News. Will Smith incorporated the clip in his “No Justice, No Peace” montage, and LeBron James posted it on Instagram with the caption, “I LOVE YOU KID! I LOVE US!” None other than President Barack Obama also cited it.

Born in Sicily to minister parents, Keedron began singing at just five-years-old. Attending church regularly, he developed a passion for gospel music. The budding talent first turned heads on season four of Little Big Shots. Represented by Heather Beverly, Esq. in association with Tabetha Plummer, Esq., and legendary producer Dem Jointz, Keedron catapulted to the top of the conversation in 2020, landing a deal with Warner Records and releasing the official “I JUST WANNA LIVE” single as his debut. With R&B energy, soul range, and gospel power, he will undoubtedly make a major impact.