Black Is King: A Gallery Of Our Fave Celeb Kids Flourishing In Their Natural Hair

Black people aren’t always appreciated for our beauty, talent, innovation, and intelligence, but despite who may or may not acknowledge our glory, one thing’s for sure — Black Is King.
As we rise against oppression and fight for justice in the cases of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and most recently Jacob Blake, Beyoncé reminded us of this fact with her visual album and “Brown Skin Girl” video. In these unprecedented times, it’s essential we continue to love on each other, remind one another of our beauty, and stand up for what’s right.
That said, love begins with the seeds we plant within our own children, so here are some of our favorite Black Celebrity Kids living and loving life.
Future and Sienna
Titan’s all grown up!
Baby Kulture
Sir Carter
Little Rumi
Berkeley Brynn!
Young Dylan a.k.a Baby D-Nice
Brave and Hero!
Blue Blue!
Young Kiyan
Miss Zaya Wade!
Shady Baby Kaavia James
Little Miss Cali
The Curry Kids
Neal a.k.a Lil Weezy
Johan and Jonas
Cree and Cairo
Miss Heiress
Oh hey Bash!
Genesis!
Violet is growing up fast!
Capri and Bianka
Rest in peace Gianna. We miss you! GiGi and big sis Natalia.
Young Amare!
The Hart Family
Miss Iman
The West Girls
Can’t forget the West boys!
Young Sire
Namiko Love
Zoey and Zion
Also On Global Grind:
You May Also Like