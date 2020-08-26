Black Is King: A Gallery Of Our Fave Celeb Kids Flourishing In Their Natural Hair

Black people aren’t always appreciated for our beauty, talent, innovation, and intelligence, but despite who may or may not acknowledge our glory, one thing’s for sure — Black Is King.

As we rise against oppression and fight for justice in the cases of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and most recently Jacob Blake, Beyoncé reminded us of this fact with her visual album and “Brown Skin Girl” video. In these unprecedented times, it’s essential we continue to love on each other, remind one another of our beauty, and stand up for what’s right.

That said, love begins with the seeds we plant within our own children, so here are some of our favorite Black Celebrity Kids living and loving life.

Future and Sienna

Baby Kulture

Sir Carter

Little Rumi

Berkeley Brynn!

Young Dylan a.k.a Baby D-Nice

Brave and Hero!

Blue Blue!

Young Kiyan

Miss Zaya Wade!

Shady Baby Kaavia James

Little Miss Cali

The Curry Kids

Neal a.k.a Lil Weezy

Johan and Jonas

Cree and Cairo

Miss Heiress

Oh hey Bash!

Genesis!

Violet is growing up fast!

Capri and Bianka

Rest in peace Gianna. We miss you! GiGi and big sis Natalia.

Young Amare!

The Hart Family

Miss Iman

The West Girls

Can’t forget the West boys!

Young Sire

Namiko Love

Zoey and Zion

Also On Global Grind: